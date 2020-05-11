GOP Sen. Cramer: We Need to Open the Economy Before We Decide on Stimulus

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) argued that the economy needs to be reopened before the federal government decides how much stimulus it needs.

Cramer said, “We’ve already appropriated some $3 trillion of federal dollars, most of it going to states and local communities, as well as to workers and their employers. But let’s see how that works out first. And not to mention all these credit facilities that the Federal Reserve has come up with and is coming up with. So, I think we just — we need to get the economy going again or open again before we see how much more stimulus it needs.”

