Kudlow: ‘I’m Very Much in the V-Shaped Recovery Camp’ — ‘2021 Could Be a Very, Very Good Year for the Economy’

Tuesday, during an interview with syndicated radio talker Hugh Hewitt, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow offered a very optimistic long-term prognosis for the American economy.

Kudlow said he anticipated a “V-shaped recovery” as the country looks to rebound from the coronavirus downturn and went on to say he sees 2021 as a good year for the economy.

“I think the President has been right to adopt the mitigation measures he had,” Kudlow said. “I think the shutdowns did help bring the virus to heel. I think we’re coming down the home stretch on this, and I think we’re going to see a big reopening. And frankly, Hugh, I think the second half of this year, you’re going to see much stronger growth. I’m very much in the V-shaped recovery camp as businesses open. I think 2021 could be a very, very good year for the economy.”

“And I think you’ll see the President in any negotiation with Congress insist on measures that will spur growth incentives,” he continued. “You know, we’ve gone through the rescue phase, and we did what we had to do. And we put, you know, with the Federal Reserve and the Congress and the White House, we probably put in over $9 trillion dollars of assistance paid out to roughly 175 million people to try to keep the ship afloat. Now, it’s time to turn back to tax cuts and regulatory relief and things of that sort, which made this economy so strong in recent years, including the first couple of months of this year. If we can go back to economic growth incentives, we can have a spectacular second half and next year, 2021.”

