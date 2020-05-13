Ron Johnson: ‘Many, Many Other Unmaskings’ That Need Investigation

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) stated that there were “many, many other unmaskings” besides that of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn that also need to be investigated.

Johnson said, “[C]redit to Attorney General Barr and Ric Grenell for declassifying those footnotes, declassifying the House Intelligence transcripts, and now declassifying the members of the Obama administration that unmasked. In this case, all we’re talking about is Michael Flynn. There were many, many other unmaskings, which we also need to investigate.”

