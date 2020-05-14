Cornyn: Graham ‘Absolutely Determined’ to Call former Obama Officials as Witnesses

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) stated that he has talked with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and that Graham is “absolutely determined” to call former Obama administration officials to testify under oath about the unmasking of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Host Guy Benson asked Cornyn if he thinks that “some of the names that I mentioned [2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, former DNI James Clapper, former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power, and former Obama Chief of Staff Denis McDonough] should come and testify under oath?”

Cornyn responded, “Absolutely. I talked to Sen. Graham, Chairman of the Judiciary Committee. He’s absolutely determined to bring those witnesses forward. I trust that a lot of this information is already in the hands of the Attorney General, Barr, and his designated U.S. Attorney, Mr. Durham. And this could well result in criminal charges against some of the people involved.”

Cornyn earlier said that “once the identity of General Flynn was unmasked and so many different people had access to it, lo and behold, it started being leaked into the mainstream media. So, this is leaking of classified information, which is actually a crime. And we have to, and we will get to the bottom of it.”

