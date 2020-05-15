Appearing Thursday on MSNBC, former CIA Director John Brennan praised FBI Director Christopher Wray as a “remarkable” public servant and urged him to “stay strong” in the wake of revelations that he was among various Obama-era officials who may have received “unmasked” intelligence on former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

A partial transcript is as follows:

BRIAN WILLIAMS: Asha Rangappa, former fed now affiliated with Yale Law School, tweeted this last night, “I love that the foreign intelligence targets the NSA was monitoring can reverse engineer the channels they were using on the dates they were in contact with Flynn that was just released by the DNI. And if they are still using those channels, stop.” And she puts it, “so that’s fun.” Any reaction from you, Director Brennan?

JOHN BRENNAN: No, I just think what Mr. Grenell and others are doing now raises some serious questions about the ongoing capabilities, focus, intelligence of the law enforcement community. If they are being manipulated at the very top for political purposes, who knows as far are defenses against these determined efforts on the part of our enemies. And as we have talked about, the upcoming November election how the Russians and others are going to seek to try to once again interfere and influence the outcome, I’m just very concerned that some of those at the very top are not going to fulfill the duties that are entrusted to them by the American people. I am just hoping that individuals like Chris Wray, who is a remarkable public servant, will continue to stay strong in this type of abominable, again, abuse of authority.