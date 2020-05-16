Lee: Pelosi Coronavirus Bill ‘Gives Illegal Immigrants Stimulus Checks’ — ‘Complete Non-Starter’

There is a profound possibility that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s $3 trillion HEROES Act is the 2020 Democratic Party platform when presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden takes the stage at his party’s nominating convention later this year. For Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), the bill is a complete non-starter.

Friday on FNC’s “Fox News @ Night,” Lee laid out some of the components of Pelosi’s bill, which passed the House of Representatives earlier in the day by a 208-199 margin.

According to the Utah Republican, the bill is a grab bag of liberal priorities, which give it the non-starter status.

“Obviously, we’re very worried about what they passed,” he said. “It’s not going to become law. We have to remember, Shannon, this is a stimulus bill, a $3 trillion wish list of progressive priorities, one that has absolutely no chance of passing in the Senate. Now keep in mind, Shannon, the word cannabis appears more times in this bill than the word jobs. It contains a trillion-dollar bailout for mismanaged states. It contains a huge tax cut, a huge series of tax cuts for rich liberals in big-spending democratic states.”

“It contains amnesty for illegal immigrants and gives illegal immigrants stimulus checks, so this is a complete non-starter,” Lee added.

