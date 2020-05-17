Sanders: ‘Vast Majority’ of My Supporters Will Vote for Biden Because Trump Is Dangerous

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) predicted the “vast majority” of his supporters would vote for presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.

That was because President Donald Trump “is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” accord to Sanders.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked, “Let’s talk about the campaign. Your former Campaign Manager Jeff Weaver put out a memo this week, where he warned Vice President Biden is falling far short with your supporters, that he’s going to need in November, is he right about that? And what does the vice president have to do about that?”

Sanders said, “Look, I think at the end of the day the vast majority of the people who voted for me, who supported me, will understand and do understand that Donald Trump is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country. He’s a pathological liar. He’s a racist, and a sexist, a homophobe et cetera. At the end of day, I think they’ll be voting for Joe. But he has to say to those working-class people, I understand your situation, you know, I understand that you’re graduating college with tens and tens and tens of thousands of dollars in debt. I understand you don’t have any health insurance. You’re working at a job that’s paying 12 bucks an hour. We ought to raise that minimum wage to a living a wage. I understand that you’re concerned about not only the pandemic but climate change. Make sure the world comes together to address the existential threat. I understand that you’re concerned about the racism within our criminal justice system and our immigration system. So I think Joe and his staff understand that I think they’re going to reach out to our supporters and come up with agenda that speaks to the needs of working families, of young families, of minority communities.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN