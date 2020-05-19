Hassett: Trump Will Push for Payroll Tax Cut if There’s Another Round of Stimulus

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett stated that if there is another round of coronavirus stimulus, President Trump will push for a payroll tax cut.

Hassett said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:45] “I think that if we go to that next phase of negotiations, the president has a way of getting what he wants on these things. And, of course, you know, he’s got to make a deal. He wrote ‘The Art of the Deal.’ But he believes strongly, as I do, economically, that the payroll tax on the employee side is a really big, positive stimulus. The reason is twofold. One, is that people have more take-home pay. So, they go out and buy stuff. And then second, if you go back to work, you make more money. Because you’re not having to pull the payroll tax off on top of it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett