Pelosi: I Didn’t Know Trump ‘Would Be So Sensitive’ — He’s Always Talking About Others Weight

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she was surprised by President Donald Trump’s reaction to her calling him “morbidly obese.”

Monday on CNN when asked about the news Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine, Pelosi said, “As far as the president is concerned, he’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese they say. So I think it’s not a good idea.”

Tuesday, when asked by reporters about Pelosi’s comments, Trump said she was a “waste of time” and has “mental problems.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Madam Speaker, what you said is actually something that can be corroborated in the White House’s release of the president’s last physical, which is his weight does qualify him as being morbidly obese. Is that what you were saying, or did you know it could elicit this kind of reaction from the president?”

Pelosi said, “I didn’t know that he would be so sensitive. He’s always talking about other people’s avoir du poids, their weight, their pounds.”

She added, “I don’t want to spend any more time on his distraction because, as you see in the last couple of days, so much of the time has been spent on what he said. Rather than that, I think he should recognize his words weigh a ton. Instead of telling people to put Lysol into their lungs or taking a medication that’s not been approved except under certain circumstances. He should be saying that your previous guest mentioned things that will help people.”

