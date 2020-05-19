Vice President Pence Says He’s Not Taking Hydroxychloroquine — ‘My Physician Hasn’t Recommended That’

In an exclusive interview with FOX News Channel correspondent Kristin Fisher, Vice President Mike Pence said he was not taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against coronavirus like President Donald Trump is.

When asked if he is taking hydroxychloroquine, Pence said, “I’m not but I would never begrudge any American taking the advice of their physician. hydroxychloroquine is a dug that has been around for more than 40 years for the treatment of malaria. Early in this process the FDA approved what’s called off label use, that physicians could prescribe hydroxychloroquine in terms that they deemed appropriate.”

He added, “My physician hasn’t recommended that, but I wouldn’t hesitate to take the council of my doctor.”

