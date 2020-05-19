Whitmer: I’ve Had ‘Opening Conversation’ with Biden Campaign About VP Pick

Tuesday on NBC’s “Today 3rd Hour,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said she had had an “opening conversation” with Joe Biden’s campaign about being the running mate for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president.

Host Craig Melvin asked, “I’m obligated to ask about the vice-presidential search how is the vetting process going so far are you being vetted by Mr. Biden.”

Whitmer said, “You know what, I’ve had a conversation with some folks. The fact of the matter is, all of my energy is going into helping my state through this crisis, unlike one that we’ve seen in 100 years in this country. We have to get it right. I was elected to be the governor of the state of Michigan. It is the honor of a lifetime, and that’s where I’m spending 100% of my energy and focus. We’ve got a crisis like nothing we’ve ever seen before, and all.”

Melvin pressed, “Governor, real quickly, this conversation you had, how would you characterize the conversation?”

Whitmer replied, “It was just an opening conversation, and it’s not something that I would call a professional, formalized vetting. I am making a little bit of time to stay connected to the campaign, but the most important thing that I have to do right now is be the governor of my home state. That’s all that matters to me in this moment, and that’s where I’m going to stay all my energy focused.”

