CNN’s Harwood: Republicans ‘Want Fewer People to Vote’ – ‘Not Eager’ for Increasing Amounts of Non-White Voters

Harwood said that the ruling by a federal judge allowing all Texans who are concerned about catching coronavirus to vote by mail is what President Trump feared and “what the Republican Party feared as well. You know, one of the consistent things we’ve seen in American politics over the last couple of decades is Republicans have been on the short side of public opinion, getting shorter and shorter as the country changes demographically. They’ve lost six of the last seven popular votes in presidential elections, is they want fewer people to vote. They are not eager for the rising numbers of Latino and African-American voters and other non-white voters to vote. That’s why we have all the voter ID laws and discouragement of mail-in voting and talk about voter fraud, even though there isn’t really evidence of voter fraud on any significant scale in the United States.”

