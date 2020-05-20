Pelosi: Trump and Everyone Who Works for Him Have ‘Doggie Doo’ on Their Shoes

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during her weekly press briefing declared that President Donald Trump and those who work for him had “doggie doo” on their shoes.

When asked about Trump’s Joe Scarborough tweets, Pelosi said, “It’s so completely inappropriate in so many that it is almost a given. It’s like a child who comes in with mud on their pants, that’s the way it is, they are outside playing. He comes in with doggie doo on his shoes, and everybody that works for him has that on their shoes too for a very long time to come.”

She added, “I don’t know I hear doctors talk to me about saying what is the matter with him? The things he says are so inappropriate for a president of the United States. The comments he makes about women — the comments he makes about women so inappropriate. So, no, I don’t think it’s appropriate, but again there is a market for it obviously, and that is what he plays to.”

