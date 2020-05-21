Mnuchin: ‘Strong Likelihood’ We’ll Need Another Relief Bill

During an interview with the Hill on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that “there is a strong likelihood” that another coronavirus relief bill will be needed, but the administration will “step back for a few weeks” to see if more money needs to be spent, and, if so, how to spend it.

Mnuchin said that the current relief package, the CARES Act, does have provisions in it to help workers, but the unemployment insurance provision needs to be fixed so that people aren’t being paid more by unemployment insurance than they were making working.

He added, “We’re going to carefully review, the next few weeks. I think there is a strong likelihood we will need another bill. But we just have $3 trillion we’re pumping into the economy, and we’re going to step back for a few weeks and think very clearly how we need to spend more money and if we need to do that.”

Mnuchin also stated that he hopes the next bill will be a bipartisan bill. He also said that because the House’s bill, the HEROES Act, “is a partisan bill,” it isn’t being focused on by the administration.

