Fauci: ‘Most of the Country’ Reopening ‘in a Prudent Way’ – ‘Prolonged’ Lockdowns Aren’t the Way to Go

On Friday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci said “staying locked down for a prolonged period of time” is not the right approach, and “most of the country” is reopening “in a prudent way.”

Fauci said, “I don’t want people to think that any of us feel that staying locked down for a prolonged period of time is the way to go.”

He continued that while locking down at the beginning was needed, “now is the time, depending upon where you are and what your situation is — is to begin to seriously [look] at reopening the economy, reopening the country to try and get back to some degree of normal. I’m totally in favor of that, if done in the proper way, in the appropriate setting.”

Fauci added that he is concerned if places are reopening while cases are increasing and they’re not following the recommended benchmarks. He further stated, “[I]n general, I think most of the country is doing it in a prudent way. There are obviously some situations where people might be jumping over that. I just say please proceed with caution if you’re going to do that.”

