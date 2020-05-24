Carville: ‘American People Are Turning’ on Trump by the Day — ‘Joe Biden Is Fine’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Democratic strategist James Carville weighed in on the 2020 presidential election following Democratic presidential nominee frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden catching flak this week for telling African-American President Donald Trump voters that they “ain’t black.”

After saying Trump’s “Access Hollywood” tapes and Biden’s recent comment are not “in the same solar system” and what Biden said will not “amount to diddly squat” when it comes to the election, Carville said that the “American people are turning on” Trump “by the day.” He also advised Trump to go play golf if he wants to turn around the upcoming election in his favor.

“He is getting beat, and he is getting beat bad. He’s getting beat in the Fox poll, in the Quinnipiac poll, in the NBC poll and he’s going to lose bad,” Carville said after MSNBC aired a clip of Trump slamming Biden’s memory and gaffes.

“[T]he American people are turning on him by the day,” he added. “Joe Biden is fine. Joe Biden, I thought performed I thought superbly in a lot of the debates. And yeah, he says some things sometimes that come out the wrong way. Go look at Trump gaffes. Look at the things he’s said and the words that he has mispronounced. I mean, this is just silly. We don’t need to follow this kind of silliness that he puts out. And the idea that he’s going to go play golf and that’s going to turn this election around for him, that’s about the only hope left is go play golf, man. At least you’re not talking to the public.”

