Biden: ‘We’ll Never Again Be Dependent on China’ for Medical Supplies

During an interview with Cleveland’s Fox 8 on Tuesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden vowed that if he is elected president, the United States won’t depend on China or any other nation for medical supplies and that he’ll use the federal government’s production power to make medical supplies in the U.S., eliminate tax incentives to move production to other countries created by President Trump, and increase investment in U.S. manufacturing to increase production capacity.

Biden stated, “When I’m president, we’ll never again be dependent on China or any other country for our medical supply. First, look, I’ll use the power of the federal government, which is the largest producer of medical products in the United States, to make sure critical supplies, medical supplies, equipment, ventilators, masks, swabs, reagent, all of it are produced in the United States of America, we never have to rely on another country again. Secondly, I’m going to eliminate the Trump tax incentives for offshoring this material, offshoring this work…and third, I’ll invest in U.S. manufacturers in every part of the country. So, we build up the production capacity we need right here at home, in the United States.”

