GOP Rep. Waltz: Twitter Needs to Fact-Check the ‘Propaganda Machine Coming Out of China’

President Donald Trump this week slammed Twitter for fact-checking his tweets about vote-by-mail and said he would look to regulate social media platforms for their efforts to “silence conservatives.” Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) weighed in on Twitter putting a fact-checking label on the president’s tweets, urging the social media platform to make the same efforts in focusing on “the propaganda machine coming out of China.”

“I don’t know when Twitter decided that it was the arbiter of truth in the United States,” Waltz said. “But if it’s going to decide to try to be that then it needs to focus on the propaganda machine coming out of China. But what the president is saying, you know, let’s look at just in Texas alone, Heritage Foundation has found 24 cases of voter fraud — seven of them involved mail-in ballots just since 2015. So, that’s the one piece, and then the other piece we are finding China, on the one hand, denies its own citizens — it bans Twitter, it bans Facebook — but it is all over those platforms internationally. Every time I tweet about China, calling them out for covering up the virus, calling them out for oppressing over a million Muslims, its own citizens and its malfeasance around the world, I mean, there is an explosion of kind of counter-attacks.”

He added, “These high-tech companies … need to stop their double standard in terms of trying to decide the truth and focusing on social justice here but then ignoring everything that’s going on with these authoritarian regimes.”

