Scarborough on Trump ‘Cold Case’ Tweets: ‘Most Americans Don’t Live in the Gutters of Twitter’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday reacted to President Donald Trump continuing to tweet about the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, a 28-year-old intern working for Scarborough when he was a congressman representing Florida who was found dead in Scarborough’s office.

Trump has been pushing to reopen a “Cold Case” to look into “Psycho Joe Scarborough” and Klausutis’ death, and on Tuesday urged law enforcement to do so to find answers to unanswered questions.

….about whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing? Maybe or maybe not, but I find Joe to be a total Nut Job, and I knew him well, far better than most. So many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now! Law enforcement eventually will? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Scarborough on Wednesday said he had “a lot of good friends” and colleagues call him regarding Trump’s recent tweet, reminding viewers there are still “good people” in the United States, most of which he noted “don’t live in the gutters of Twitter.”

“I had a lot of good friends call me yesterday, a lot of colleagues call me. And I kept reminding them, and I want to remind you this morning, that Americans are so good,” Scarborough advised. “Most Americans don’t live in the gutters of Twitter.”

He continued, “Most Americans don’t live posting hateful things about people on Facebook. They talk about their loved ones. They talk about their faith in God. They talk about their children, their grandchildren. I mean, we have them outnumbered.”

A week earlier, Scarborough’s wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski scolded Trump for tweeting about Klausutis’ death, telling him he is a “cruel, sick, disgusting person” and calling on Twitter to take down his tweets.

