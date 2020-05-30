Giuliani Calls on Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to Resign

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani argued during an appearance on Fox News on Friday that given failures of government in Minnesota during a time of civil unrest, both Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz should resign their posts.

Giuliani explained what he would have done as mayor under similar circumstances, and said progressive Democratic leadership was not capable of implementing policies that would stop or prevent riots.

‘[The] first person who threw a brick would have been arrested,” he said. “The second person who burned a car would have been arrested. The third person who tried to hurt somebody would have been arrested, and it would have been over. And the statement to them would be push it any further and try me, and you’re — you’re going to regret it. I inherited a city that had had to go major riots for eight days, and I left the city in eight years, no riots, even though we had some very, very controversial police shootings. You just didn’t riot — under me, Bratton, Safir, and Bernie Kerik. I’m sorry. They never even tried.”

“So, what — what should happen here — what should happen here is somebody should take over,” Giuliani continued. “Progressive Democrats are incapable of keeping their people safe because they have criminal family policies that are pathetic, that are dangerous, and now, we are seeing the results are only there, but watch the cities that start burning. They are all going to be run by so-called progressive, idiot Democrats who let criminals out of jail, who set bail for murderers and who encourage this kind of thing. Giving up a police precinct, the mayor should resign. Telling police officers to flee a precinct, he should resign and be replaced by somebody who can protect his people.”

“The governor should resign because he’s had four days to protect his people,” he added. “He’s not doing it. This is about protecting people’s property and protecting people’s lives. One man has died already. How many more are going to die before somebody starts to protect the people of Minnesota, Minneapolis, the people of Atlanta, the people of New York? De Blasio is just as incapable of doing it.”

