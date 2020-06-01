Ellison: ‘Very Seriously Looking at’ Charging Other Officers in Floyd Death

Today on my show, I asked Attorney General @keithellison if he will arrest and charge the other officers who were there when George Floyd died. He said "we are going to hold everybody accountable for what they did wrong and what they did that's illegal." #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/cjyZi1qQZs

On Monday’s broadcast of SiriusXM’s “Joe Madison Show,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) said that while he isn’t prepared to make any announcement yet, “we are going to hold everybody accountable for what they did wrong” in the killing of George Floyd and that his office is “carefully” reviewing the evidence and is “very seriously looking at” charging the other officers involved in Floyd’s killing. Ellison also said any charging decisions will be “based on the facts that we can prove.”

Host Joe Madison asked, “Can we anticipate that those three officers will be arrested?”

Ellison responded, “Let me tell you, at this moment, it’s 6:39 a.m., Monday morning, I’m not prepared to announce anything at this moment. I will say that we are going to hold everybody accountable for what they did wrong. And what they did is illegal. And so, I will say that we are examining this question carefully. We’re going over it carefully. And we are reviewing the videotapes, the audiotapes, all the evidence, and we will make a charging decision based on the facts that we can prove. But I don’t want anybody to doubt that we are very seriously looking at that issue.”

