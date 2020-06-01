MA Gov. Baker: Trump Has Given Our Nation ‘Bitterness, Combativeness and Self-Interest’

Monday at a press conference, Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) accused President Donald Trump of “bitterness, combativeness, and self-interest” amid the protests and looting in reactions to George Floyd’s death and the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier during a conference call, the president said governors and mayors were “weak” for not jailing protesters.

Baker said, “I heard what the president said today about dominating and fighting. I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not. At so many times during these last several weeks, when the country needed compassion and leadership the most, it simply was nowhere to be found.”

He continued, “Instead, we got bitterness, combativeness and self-interest. That’s not what we need in Boston. It’s not what we need right now in Massachusetts. And it’s definitely not what we need across this great country of ours either.”

