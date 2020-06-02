CBP Commissioner Morgan: Floyd’s Death ‘Absolutely Tragic’ – Cannot Allow Criminals to Take Advantage of Lawful Protest

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan stated that everyone is “united” that George Floyd’s death “is absolutely tragic and those responsible should be held accountable” and that lawful, peaceful protesters should be supported. He also stated that those who are “taking advantage” of those who want to lawfully protest “as an excuse to continue their criminal activity” cannot be allowed to continue.

Morgan said, “We’re all united as a country, that the [tragedy] of the death of Mr. Floyd in Minneapolis is absolutely tragic and those responsible should be held accountable. We’re also united in this country that we absolutely support those who want to lawfully and peacefully protest.”

He added that the name of Patrick Underwood, the security officer shot and killed in Oakland, matters as well and that “anarchy and lawlessness” cannot continue. Morgan denounced the “criminals” and “thugs” who are “taking advantage of those that are trying to lawfully protest” and are “using it as an excuse to continue their criminal activity.”

Morgan also stated that he has “deployed hundreds of CBP personnel” and CBP assets to various parts of the country.

