GOP Rep. Hurd at Floyd Protest: We Can Be ‘Pissed’ at ‘Stupid’ Rioters and ‘Be Outraged’ by Floyd’s Death

I'm in Houston marching in solidarity with George Floyd's family. We are showing you can be outraged by a black man getting murdered in police custody, thankful for our First Amendment rights and angered that people are looting and rioting, which goes against our American values. pic.twitter.com/1ZLv4Ebupn

On Tuesday, Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) attended a march on George Floyd’s death in Houston and stated that we can be angered over Floyd’s death, glad law enforcement is “enabling our First Amendment rights. And we can be pissed that some stupid people are looting and rioting, which goes against our American values.”

Hurd said, “America, we are hurting today. And today, we come together, in Houston, TX, side-by-side with George Floyd’s family to peacefully march for justice. What we are showing here in Houston is that we can be outraged by a black man getting murdered in police custody. We can be united for change in our society. And we can be thankful that law enforcement is enabling our First Amendment rights. And we can be pissed that some stupid people are looting and rioting, which goes against our American values. Everything is not a binary choice. We can believe all these values, and feel all these emotions at the same time. I’ve been worried that maybe I’ve been wrong about one of my core beliefs and core values that way more unites us as a country than divides us. But that belief is only strengthened by what I’ve seen here today. I will always believe in [an] America that can come together to accomplish anything. Because we have done it so many times before.”

