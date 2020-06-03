GOP Sen. Cassidy: ‘We Are with the Peaceful Protesters’ – ‘Coddling’ the Rioters ‘Terrible’ for Peaceful Protest Movement

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) stated that “We are with the peaceful protesters” and that George Floyd’s death shouldn’t have happened and “coddling the criminals and the anarchists” is “terrible for the movement to address the brutality and the racism that the peaceful protesters are all about.”

Cassidy said, “We are with the peaceful protesters. We agree the death of George Floyd should not have happened. But to see this movement, if you will, corrupted by those who seek to kill others does an incredible disservice. We need to ignore the latter two and focus on the first.”

He added that the destruction of African American businesses will hurt the community the rioters claim to care about. Cassidy further stated that people who are rioting and looting aren’t protesting George Floyd’s death.

Cassidy further stated, “Now, this can be a partnership. The Capitol Police in Washington, D.C., in a sign of solidarity with the peaceful protesters, took a knee yesterday to signal that they did not approve of the death of George Floyd. It was wrong. We all know it. We need to work in common towards a better future. That’s the way to go forward. Condoning, coddling the criminals and the anarchists is terrible for the community…and it’s terrible for the movement to address the brutality and the racism that the peaceful protesters are all about.”

