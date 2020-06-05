Kelly: ‘I Agree’ with Mattis on Trump — We Need to Look Harder at ‘Character’ of Who We Elect

Friday on CNN, host John King played a clip of a new interview between former Trump administration communications director Anthony Scaramucci and former chief of staff John Kelly.

Kelly was commenting on former Defense Secretary James Mattis denouncing the Trump administration for using Washington, DC police and National Guard troops to clear out protesters from Lafayette Square for Trump’s visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Kelly said, “He’s quite a man, General Jim Mattis, and for him to do that tells you where he is relative to the concern he has for our country.”

Scaramucci asked, “Do you agree with him, John?”

Kelly said, “I agree with him. I think we need to step back from the politics.”

He added, “I think we need to look harder at who we elect. I think we should start, all of us, regardless of what our views are in politics, I think we should look at people that are running for office and put them through the filter. What is their character like? What are their ethics?”

