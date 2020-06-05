Labor Sec Scalia on May Jobs Data: ‘I Think the July Report Will Actually Be Even Better’

The stronger-than-anticipated jobs number unveiled on Friday was a shot in the arm for the American economy and a welcome sign for many policymakers.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel on Friday after the announcement the economy added 2.5 million jobs, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said to expect an even better number in July for the month of June.

“I think, again, that, when you go through this jobs report, that virtually every page on it, not every single thing, but virtually every page shows improvements, sometimes really surprisingly good improvements,” he said. “One number that I have been very interested in, Harris, is the number of people saying that they believe that their unemployment is temporary. The number of people saying that they think they have lost their jobs only temporarily remains up at around 85 percent. So, people expect to come back. They’re coming back. And, remember, this was a snapshot in mid-May, when a lot of the openings really weren’t underway. So, we have now added many more jobs since mid-May. I think the July report will actually be even better.”

