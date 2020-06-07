Dem Rep. Demings: ‘Systemic Racism Is Always the Ghost in the Room’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) disagreed with acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who said there was not a “systemic racism” problem with law enforcement in America.

When asked about Wolf’s comment earlier on the show, Demings said, “I did hear the secretary’s statement. Look, if we’re going to solve some of America’s toughest problems, we’ve got to be painfully honest about what those problems are. And we know that we have been fighting systemic racism in this country for 400 years. We know that it has found its — or reared its ugly head in law enforcement agencies, in housing, in education, in — in too many other places.”

“And so while I heard what the secretary said, we have a lot of work to do. And systemic racism is always the ghost in the room,” she added.

