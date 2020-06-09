Pelosi: I Ignore Trump — He Doesn’t Have Anything to Do with ‘Reality’

Tuesday on MSNBC, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she is ignoring President Donald Trump because she believes he “doesn’t have anything to do with the reality of the situation.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle asked, “When you talk about racial justice, national security, these are issues that matter to all Americans. The way the president is saying it, these are liberal rules, as though you’re trying to create a lawless society. That’s obviously not what you are doing. So when you look at the term defunding the police, how do you define it?”

Pelosi said, “Well, first of all, I don’t pay that much attention to what the president says because it doesn’t have anything to do with the reality of the situation. He is ignoring what we’re seeing right before our very eyes — denying it, wanting us to believe him rather than what we’re seeing with our very eyes. The issue of budgeting is one that should be a statement of our values. What we care about should be how we allocate our resources, and we do care about safety. So we’ll have various measures that relate to, some for the responsibilities that some in law enforcement have, that relate to domestic violence. We’re hoping it will pass legislation that has the violence against women act in it and the funding that goes with that. But I wouldn’t get hung up on one phrase or another. What we want to do is pass our bill for justice and policing.”

