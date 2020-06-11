Gaetz: ‘We Just Can’t Let the Left Cancel Us’ — Warns of a ‘Revolutionary Movement’ Afoot

As the left is attempting to gain an even strong foothold in how American culture is shaped, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is urging people to fight back by not allowing the so-called cancel culture to thrive.

During an interview with Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN on Thursday, the Florida Republican congressman spoke out about the ongoing turmoil throughout the country and how there were those using this moment as justification to change the culture.

Gaetz cited the U.S. National Soccer board voting to allow players to protest during the playing of the National Anthem earlier this week.

“One thing I’ve just heard a lot about today is the U.S. National Soccer board of directors has voted that our soccer teams no longer have to stand for the National Anthem,” he said. “And I’m thinking — how crazy is this, in this country that we would allow people to go play under our flag who don’t even have respect enough to stand for it?”

Part of combatting changes to accepted norms, according to Gaetz, was resisting efforts to “cancel America.”

“We just can’t let the left cancel us,” he said. “Look, they’re trying to cancel ‘Gone with the Wind.’ They’re trying to cancel the song, ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside.’ They’re trying to cancel Christopher Columbus, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington. If we allow that to happen, they will cancel America because they have a vision for this country that will only come to fruition if we give up on the greatness that we’ve achieved. And sure, even our Founders knew that we had to strive to one day be a more perfect union. But along the way, it is OK to acknowledge that America is the greatest society that has ever existed in all of humankind, and we don’t have to apologize for our country while we try to work to improve it and make a more just nation.”

According to Gaetz, this push regarding American culture from the left side of the political spectrum was evidence it is a “revolutionary movement,” which, if successful, could put the country in an undesirable place.

“That is where the left is today,” Gaetz added. “I mean, it is a revolutionary movement, and I don’t want to live in the countries that are constantly undergoing revolution after revolution after revolution. That’s where the way police are is if you want protection, you have to go pay for it in some banana republic. America should be better than that. We should take care of all of our people. We should improve our law enforcement for the interactions they have with all Americans. And there are groups where we need to have a special focus. I think that that is borne out by what we’ve seen before our very eyes.”

“What I am just not up for is this notion that we have to accept the underlying evilness of our country,” he continued. “This is a great country. Why do you think everybody is trying to break in to get here? It is the greatest country ever, and you see a reaction right now that I think seeks to undermine our beliefs and values that animate our greatness.”

