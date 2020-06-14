Stacey Abrams: People Who Go to Trump’s Rallies ‘Do Not Care About Black Lives’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who is often mentioned as a possible running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, accused President Donald Trump’s supporters of not caring about black lives.

Stephanopoulos asked Abrams about Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson saying, “We have to grow up as a society,” and stop renaming things because of the racist history.

She said, “I think that’s a fairly infantile response, actually, to say words don’t have meanings, that dates don’t have meanings, that dates don’t have power. This is from the administration that on the fourth anniversary of the Pulse murders of the LGBTQ, community stripped away health protections for that community. This same person who had to be convinced that having a rally that would necessarily and has traditionally attracted people who do not care about black lives, that they were going to have this rally in Tulsa at the site of a black massacre and it took a week of cajoling to make him move.”

Stacey Abrams added, “So let be very clear, this isn’t about growing up. It’s about taking responsibility and having an accountability for the actions that have been taken by this country and by people acting on behalf of this country. We do have a day of reckoning, and that day of reckoning is going to continue until we actually make change.”

