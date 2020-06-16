Pelosi: Trump Is ‘Meekly Surrendering’ with Policing Executive Order

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s executive order on law enforcement reform, entitled Safe Policing for Safe Communities, “fell sadly and seriously short” to meet the moment of weeks of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “What came out of the White House today, coming up short. The president’s executive order on policing was not the sweeping change many have been calling for, including our next guest who said in response to the president, quote, during this moment of national anguish, we must insist on bold change, not meekly surrender to the bare minimum. Joining us now, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Madam Speaker, is that what this was today, the bare minimum?”

Pelosi said, “Yes, it fell sadly and seriously short. One thing I did agree with the president is Congress should act. He alluded to that a number of times. Congress should do more. Yes, it would be easy to do more because he fell so short, meekly surrendering.”

