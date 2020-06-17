Bolton: Putin Isn’t Worried About Trump — ‘Thinks He Can Play Him Like a Fiddle’

. @MarthaRaddatz : “How would you describe Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin?” John Bolton: “I think Putin thinks he can play him like a fiddle.” Watch more from the exclusive interview this Sunday at 9|8c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/VALmx3Z0f0

In a preview clip of an interview set to air on Sunday on ABC, former National Security Adviser John Bolton commented on President Donald Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reporter Martha Raddatz asked, “How would you describe Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin?”

Bolton said, “I think Putin thinks he can play him like a fiddle. I think he sees that he’s not faced with a serious adversary here. I don’t think he’s worried about Donald Trump.”

When Raddatz asked about Trump’s skills as a “dealmaker,” Bolton said, “Well, the president may well be a superb dealmaker when it comes to Manhattan real estate.”

He added, “Dealing with arms limitation treaties on strategic weapons, dealing in many, many other international security issues are things far removed from his life experience. When you’re dealing with somebody like Putin, who has made his life understanding Russia’s strategic position in the world, against Donald Trump, who doesn’t enjoy reading about these issues or learning about them, it’s a very difficult position for America to be in.”

