GOP Rep. Aderholt Decries SCOTUS DACA Decision — ‘Some Justices Get the Idea They Need to Make Law from the Bench’

Thursday’s decision by the Supreme Court to thwart efforts by the Trump administration to rescind the DACA program instituted by former President Barack Obama by executive fiat had conservatives perplexed given one of the justices in the narrow 5-4 ruling siding against the Trump administration was Chief Justice John Roberts, who was appointed by Republican President George W. Bush. During an interview with Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN, Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) questioned the ruling and noted that it could be revisited in the future. However, he also expressed his concern for the direction of the high court.

“We’ve seen this time and time again through history that some of the justices on the Supreme Court be appointed by conservative presidents, and then tend to take another route,” he said. “It’s unfortunate. I do feel Kavanaugh seems to be a very solid vote. And I’m hoping he will continue that tradition as far as upholding the Constitution as written and not try to make laws. We want the Supreme Court to do what is right. Obviously, we want them to fairly interpret the law. They’re not there to make the law, and I think some of them sometimes being on the Supreme Court — some justices get the idea they need to make law from the bench.”

“That is not what, I think, the Founding Fathers intended,” Aderholt continued. “They intended Congress to make that decision. But clearly, if something was unconstitutional, then they could correct something there. But they’ve just really read into things I’m not sure Congress ever meant for it to be, or even for the Founding Fathers when they wrote the Constitution, for what was originally in the Constitution.”

