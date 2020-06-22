Barrasso: Seattle ‘a Liberal Pipe Dream’ Right Now — ‘A Nightmare for Most Americans’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso (R-WY) weighed in on Sen. Tim Scotts’ (R-SC) police reform bill.

Barrasso said he backed Scott’s bill, even though Democrats think the bill is “inadequate.” The Wyoming senator then blasted liberals for their push to defund the police, saying the scene in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), also known as the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest Area (CHOP), “may be a liberal pipe dream” but is a “nightmare for most Americans.”

“I get kind of sick and tired of listening to these Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, who say this doesn’t go far enough but said nothing when Obama and Biden did nothing all of the time that they were in office,” Barrasso stated. “We have a real opportunity to make meaningful, measured progress that is good for our country, that is good for our communities, and it is good for our police officers. And we should not let this opportunity go away. I think [what] we put forward is major, and it is necessary and will help our communities all across the country.”

He continued, “There is bipartisan support for what Tim Scott is offering all around the country, but what we do see is the liberal left, and their defund the police, the people that are behind what’s going on and what you just showed in Seattle, that may be a liberal pipe dream, but I’ll tell you, that’s a nightmare for most Americans, and we have to stand up against these folks who continue to shout for defunding the police.”

