Rick Scott: Left-Wing Govs. and Mayors ‘Okay with’ ‘Anarchy’ of Statue and Monument Destruction

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) stated that “left-wing mayors and governors” are “sitting on the sideline” as statues and monuments are destroyed “because they’re okay with it.”

Scott said, “I went to Lincoln Park, Lincoln Park this morning. There’s a statue of Lincoln. … [T]he left is planning on tearing it down. And this is mob rule. Now, let’s think about Lincoln, was he a Confederate soldier? No. A general or sympathizer to the Confederates? No. He signed the Emancipation Proclamation to free them. And these guys want to tear it down. This is anarchy. This is — and these left-wing mayors and governors, they’re sitting on the sideline because they’re okay with it. This is what they do in Communist countries. When the Communists come over, they tear down all the [statues], they change the name on everything. So, you know, what are we going to do with the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial? Are they going to — are the radicals, are they going to start burning our books to get rid of history? They hate America. They don’t believe we’re — they think we’re fundamentally evil. And they want our kids and our grandkids to hate this country. So, enough’s enough. All of us have to stand up and say, we are not going to put up with this. There is — everybody has flaws, right? But this is the greatest country ever created. It’s a beacon of hope.”

