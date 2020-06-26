Carville Trusts Biden to Make Right VP Pick — ‘Pick Sarah Palin, I’ll Be for Her … I Just Want to Win This Thing’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” Democratic strategist James Carville sounded off on his party’s 2020 presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s best potential running mates.

Biden has said he intends to pick a woman to be his vice president — some have said he needs to pick a woman of color — but Carville emphasized he does not really care who Biden picks. According to Carville, Biden could go with former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R), who was John McCain’s running mate in 2008, and he would be “for her” because he just wants “to win this thing.”

“I want it to be whoever Joe Biden is comfortable with, and I don’t know Vice President Biden well. I’ve known a lot of people around him very well, and he’s somebody that picks people that sticks with him. He picks people he’s comfortable with. He has earned the right,” Carville told host Brian Williams. “The Democrats in the United States overwhelmingly ceded to him to pick.”

He added, “If the country calls you, you answer the call. And I hear that from Senator Warren, Senator Harris, Leader Abrams — all across the board, OK? I don’t want to forget anybody, but that is all the correct answer. And whoever he calls … that is going to be who I’m with. And I have no doubt that he’s going to pick someone he’s comfortable with. He’s not a very gimmicky kind of person, and I don’t think people are looking for a gimmicky president. I’ve said before in a kind of exaggerated way: I don’t care, pick Sarah Palin, I’ll be for her, too. I just want to win this thing. But he has some excellent choices to choose from, and whoever he does, it’s all pre-cleared with me. And it should be pre-cleared with every Democrat in this country, every independent, every Never Trumper. That’s good. Throw the switch, let’s go to post.”

