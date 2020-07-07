Doug Jones: Intel on Russian Bounties ‘a Little Bit Mixed’ – Trump Should Get Answers and Take Action If It’s True

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) stated that the intelligence reports on Russia putting bounties on U.S. soldiers “are a little bit mixed. We’re not sure if all the intelligence can agree,” and President Trump should be “getting answers and letting the American people know that he is getting answers and he will take the appropriate action, should he find that it was absolutely true.”

Jones said that the reports raise “the threat level beyond anything involving elections. And it should be very troubling to all Americans that an adversary like Russia is creating this kind of atmosphere of fear.”

He added that “the intelligence reports are a little bit mixed. We’re not sure if all the intelligence can agree, but the one thing we know is this, that the commander-in-chief has not come to their defense. And that has been the biggest problem, I think for me and most folks in Alabama, is why hasn’t the commander-in-chief stood up and said, we are going to get to the bottom of this right now and I’m going to demand answers from Vladimir Putin and others. That’s the big key right now. And it doesn’t matter where if — people can agree to disagree within that intelligence community, the one thing the commander-in-chief ought to be doing is getting answers and letting the American people know that he is getting answers and he will take the appropriate action, should he find that it was absolutely true.”

