Jackson Lee: Sanders’ Biden Support ‘Going to Equal Victory’

Thursday, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) touted Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) support of presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden after the two unveiled policy recommendations of their “Unity Task Force” the day before.

Jackson Lee said the two working together will unify the more moderate Democratic Party with the far-left socialist wing of the party, which she highlighted “is going to equal victory.”

“Joe Biden has a program to get America off of the knockdown that she has experienced,” Jackson Lee said of the notion Biden could be the “most progressive president” since Franklin Roosevelt. “And frankly under this administration, we have been knocked down. It”s the worst depression since the Great Depression. Joe Biden has a plan to be both the manufacturing and innovation president. I’m excited about that. Creating great union jobs and focusing on every American having an opportunity and every American family to be an essential worker. That means good wages and good benefits and investing in the nation. I believe that progressiveness is moving the country forward. We are certainly not where we need to be.”

She later added, “I think the party is going to be unified, and that’s going to equal victory.”

