Barrasso: ‘Nancy Pelosi Has Now Surrendered to the Mob’ by Not Condemning Tearing Down of Statues

Friday, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) weighed in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) not condemning protesters tearing down statues in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody.

Barrasso said Pelosi “has now surrendered to the mob.” He warned Pelosi’s refusal to speak out on tearing down monuments “shows how radical and out of touch the Democrat Party” has become.

“Nancy Pelosi has now surrendered to the mob, and it just shows you how radical and out of touch and dangerous the Democrat Party has become under this coalition that the Democrats have put together with the socialists and the Marxists and … the anarchists,” Barrasso declared. “This is a city, Baltimore, where Nancy Pelosi’s father was the mayor, and he likely contributed money and time to the putting up of that statue to Christopher Columbus. Now, she’s fine with tearing it down. But, John, it’s not just about the statue. It’s about the whole effort to cancel a culture of this whole movement to the far, far dangerous left for our country — people that want to cancel and defund the police, want to go after the churches, want to go after free speech. All of those things are being attacked, and she’s willing to stand by and let it happen.”

