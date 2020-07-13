Cuomo: Trump ‘COVID Scandal’ Makes ‘Watergate Look Innocent’ – ‘Trump Was Wrong from Day One’

During a press conference on Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) stated that President Trump’s “COVID scandal makes what Nixon did at Watergate look innocent.” And that the facts show that “Trump was wrong from day one and New Yorkers have been right from day one.”

Cuomo said the federal government has “been denying the reality of the situation from the beginning. It doesn’t exist. It’s going to go away, by Easter we’ll reopen, when it gets warm it will go away like it’s a miracle. It didn’t go away. There was no miracle. You denied reality. This is their political agenda over public health policy. That’s what this is.”

Cuomo added that the federal government “got offended when the states asked for any resources or help from the federal government. If they’re not going to step up and address a problem that helps every — that hurts every state in the United States. Then what is the point of the federal government?”

He continued, “And now the president is attacking science. What a surprise. No surprise. He’s been attacking science from day one.”

He further stated, “Trump’s COVID scandal makes what Nixon did at Watergate look innocent. Nobody died in the Watergate scandal. Thousands of people are going to die in this COVID scandal and that is all the difference in the world. You look at the facts, the facts clearly demonstrate Trump was wrong from day one and New Yorkers have been right from day one. There’s no argument. There’s nothing to tweet about. The facts are in. The numbers are in. Look at the number of bodies. Look at the infection rate. New York’s numbers have declined while the nation is going up.”

(h/t CBS News)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett