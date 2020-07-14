CNN’s Weir: Anyone Who Cares about Environment ‘Will Probably Vote for a Loaf of Bread over Donald Trump’

On Tuesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir discussed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s climate plan and stated that “anybody who cares about air and water and animals and the state of the planet will probably vote for a loaf of bread over Donald Trump.”

Weir said, “You know, anybody who cares about air and water and animals and the state of the planet will probably vote for a loaf of bread over Donald Trump. But Hillary Clinton’s biggest mistake, she admits, back in 2016, was saying we’re going to put coal mines out of business. And it gave Trump an easy line to say, it’s a war on coal.”

Weir continued by talking about Biden’s speech, “So, he’s pinning this all on jobs, the way, under Trump, infrastructure week has become a punchline. He’s saying, imagine all the engineers, all the welders, all the frackers that we could move into building us windmills and solar panels and all these things. So, he’s really turning this into, not an I have a nightmare speech. It’s [an] I have a dream speech there. And it’s a lot more ambitious than where he started. He was middle of the pack early in the Democratic primaries, but now with the help of Jay Inslee, he’s brought in people like Varshini Prakash, the founder of the Sunrise Movement, a lot of Bernie Sanders supporters. They have upped his ambition and the price tag on this. He says he’s going to pay for it by taking away oil and gas subsidies, golden parachutes to these old energy executives, and whatnot.”

