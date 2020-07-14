Sanders: Biden’s Proposals a ‘Significant Step’ But Don’t ‘Go Far Enough’

On Tuesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s proposals are “a significant step forward,” and, if implemented, would make him “the most progressive president since FDR.” Sanders also stated that he doesn’t think Biden’s proposals “go far enough” and that the solution is to elect Biden and then “strengthen our grassroots movement to make sure that…we have a government that represents all of us, and not just the few.”

Sanders said Biden’s proposals are “not only a significant step forward, but are going to win widespread support from the progressive community.”

He added, “I don’t think they go far enough. And the people who are on representing the progressive community on the task forces don’t think these proposals go far enough. But the answer is to elect Joe Biden, and then to strengthen our grassroots movement to make sure that, in all respects, the environment, the economy, health care, we have a government that represents all of us, and not just the few.”

Sanders continued, “But I think it is very hard for anybody to seriously look at these proposals, whether it is on health care, whether it’s on the environment or climate change, whether it’s on education, whether it’s in the economy, and not to see that, if these proposals were to be implemented, Joe Biden would be the most progressive president since FDR. It’s a significant step forward, but, in truth, it’s not all that I would like.”

