Nunes: ‘There Needs to Be a Subpoena Immediately Sent for Mueller — This Guy Was So Far Out of Bounds’

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, called on Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Ron Johnson (R-WI), the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, to subpoena former Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller.

Nunes told FBN’s Lou Dobbs Mueller was “out of bounds” in his investigation and described it as “corrupt.”

“Well, look, I’m hopeful that both Senator Graham and Senator Johnson who I know are trying to bring people in and do depositions,” he said. “As it relates to Mueller, I said this yesterday on Fox Business — there needs to be a subpoena immediately sent for Mueller. This guy was so far out of bounds. What he did was so corrupt, and in fact, I’m quite sure he did not write that op-ed on Friday night, just like he wasn’t running the investigation that went on for two years. So, you know, when he came before the Congress about a year ago, about almost a year ago now. You know, he clearly didn’t even know what was in his own report.”

“You know, and when he got to investigating Roger Stone and Jerome Corsi, these political gadflies, why didn’t he investigate Fusion GPS?” Nunes continued. “Why did he not figure out that it was Fusion GPS and the Clinton campaign that had been talking to Christopher Steele, who was talking to Russians? There was your Russian meddling that you had in this election. So, he was never — he was supposed to look at Russia collusion, when in fact he knew the Trump campaign from the day he walked in the door that there was nothing there. So, you know, I don’t know what Senator Graham and Senator Johnson are going to do. But look, we have to continue, Lou. I take their calls. I give them all the information that I possibly can just like I continue to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department.”

