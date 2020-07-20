Missouri AG Schmitt on McCloskey Felony Charges: ‘We’re Entering the Case and We’re Seeking to Have This Case Dismissed’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt revealed he was seeking to have felony charges dismissed against armed St. Louis homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey leveled by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner.

The charges stem from an incident involving the McCloskeys, who were captured on video brandishing firearms as they were allegedly threatened Black Lives Matter protesters.

“Well, the truth of the matter is this is nothing more than a political prosecution brought by St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner,” Schmitt said to FNC’s Shannon Bream. “The right to self-defense is deeply rooted in our Constitution. It’s a fundamental right. It actually predates our Constitution. The Founders knew how important it was. It’s a God-given right. It can’t be taken away or given to us by government. It’s something that’s inalienable. So, it’s in our Constitution. It’s in the Second Amendment. It’s in Missouri Constitution. It’s in our statutes.”

“Missouri has a castle doctrine, a lot — like a lot of other states, but Missouri’s is very expansive,” he continued. “It gives broad authority to individuals to protect their lives, the lives of their family members, their homes, and their property. And it’s important to recognize that this was on a private street. And so, at a time when there are calls to defund the police, at a time with skyrocketing violent crime rates, including in here Missouri and in St. Louis, we’ve got a prosecutor now targeting individuals for exercising their fundamental rights under the — under the Second Amendment. And so, enough is enough. The law is very clear. It’s time as the state’s chief law enforcement officer to step in.”

“So, we’re entering the case, and we’re seeking to have this case dismissed, not just for McCloskeys but for every Missourian whose rights are threatened by a rogue prosecutor who seeks to punish people for exercising their fundamental right to self-defense,” Schmitt added.

