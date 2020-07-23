GOP Rep. McCaul: Houston the ‘Epicenter of China’s Espionage’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) reacted to the State Department ordering China to close its consulate in Houston, TX, in response to the FBI determining it was a hot spot of the Asian superpower spying on the United States.

According to McCaul, Houston is “the epicenter of China’s espionage.” He also said China has been “actively trying to steal” COVID-19 vaccine research from the Texas Medical Center so they can claim a working vaccine as their own.

“It’s really the epicenter of China’s espionage in terms of stealing our biomedical research,” McCaul told host Bret Baier. “We had three scientists at MD Anderson that were fired due to allegations of espionage. We also have a lot of vaccine research going on at the Texas Medical Center. We know that they are actively trying to steal that vaccine so they can claim to the world that they saved them from the very virus that they are responsible for. So, it’s really a hub for a lot of technology, a lot of research.”

McCaul advised that members of the Chinese military taking refuge in a consulate “is really unprecedented,” but noted it has been going on “for a long time.”

“We just now have an administration that’s taking them head-on,” he added.

