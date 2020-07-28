Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) chastised Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, (AZ) Matt Gaetz (FL), Mike Johnson (LA), and Jim Jordan (OH) for temporarily removing their masks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday with Attorney General William Barr.

Nadler, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, accused the Republican representatives of somehow endangering the health and safety of the committee’s members by momentarily removing their masks.

With his mask pulled to his chin, Nadler said:

I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs, Mr. Gaetz, and Mr. Johnson to stop violating the rules of the committee, to stop violating the safety of the members of the committee, to stop holding themselves out as not caring by refusing to wear their masks.

“Is it permissible to drink a sip of coffee?” asked Biggs.

Nadler replied, “It is not permissible.”

.@RepJerryNadler scolds Republican members of the committee for not wearing their masks "Is it permissible to drink?" NADLER: "It is not permissible!" pic.twitter.com/fLrDDiEFfX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 28, 2020

When Nadler dismissed violence perpetrated by Antifa and Black Lives Matter as a “myth” on Sunday, he was not wearing a mask, while an aide of his was masked.

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) participated in the hearing remotely via video. His office in Washington, D.C. is closed “for the safety of visitors and staff,” citing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak on his website.

