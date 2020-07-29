Maxine Waters: Trump ‘Is a Wanna-Be Dictator Acting Like a Dictator’ with Portland Officers

Wednesday Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) told TMZ President Donald Trump was “acting like a dictator” by sending federal agents to Portland to quell protests.

Waters said, “First of all for the attorney general of the United States not to say that this president is going to abide by the Constitution of the United States of America if he is not reelected, he will leave office, he will concede rapidly. The transfer power is not a confrontational thing in the United States. For the president not to be able to answer that question or for Barr not to be able to answer that, it really does make you suspect about what they are planning.”

She continued, “There are many folks who have said, and I have repeated that what going on in Portland, Oregon is practice for what could happen when the president —if he decides he is not going to step down that he is going to stay in the White House. All of this is unfortunate. Nothing that we ever expected to happen in this country. This president is a wanna-be dictator acting like a dictator. This use of the military where he is bringing out unarmed—not unarmed but unidentified persons who are dressed in certain camouflaged clothing that you can’t tell where they are coming from. They don’t have any badges. They have unmarked cars. That is dangerous and scary. The people of America had better be concerned.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN