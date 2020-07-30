Maxine Waters: Trump’s Election Delay Tweet from ‘Playbook of Third World Countries with Dictators’

Thursday on MSNBC, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s tweet floating an election delay was out of “the playbook of third world countries with dictators.”

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Waters said, “This president is absolutely outrageous in the way that he carries out the playbook of third world countries with dictators. This business of delaying the election, Congress is not going to delay any election, and he should know that by now. When he sends out his, you know, paramilitary troops into Portland, when he aligns himself with Putin, when he says he loves Kim Jong-un, this is all about the president— this would-be dictator in our country, who is using the tactics of dictators, particularly in third world countries, and so he is to be ignored. The protesters sent a message to everybody in this country that we are not happy.”

“The American public, for the most part, is not happy with the way things have been going under this administration,” she continued. “We want change. We want to stop the division. We want to stop the racism. We want to do something about police reform. We want to do something about really investing in human potential. This president is about none of that. He’s about himself. So I wish we could just say ignore him, but the fact of the matter is, we’ve got to vote him out of office and get on with strengthening our democracy and undoing the harm that he has caused to all of us in this country.”

