Blackburn: ‘Unbelievable’ How Dems Refuse to Condemn Violent Protests

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Wednesday’s “Fox & Friends” reacted to the heated Antifa hearing in the Senate from the day before.

Blackburn slammed Democratic leadership for refusing to condemn violent protests, saying in her Fox News Channel appearance that she finds it “unbelievable” Democrats will not speak out against the violence and the breaking of the law that is happening across the country as a response to the George Floyd death in Minneapolis.

“It is unbelievable that the Democrats will not come out and say violence is wrong, breaking the law is wrong,” Blackburn advised. “There is a difference between peaceful protests, which is to be protected, and within what is happening with these rioters, looters, and those that are creating all of this disruption.”

“And one of the questions I asked yesterday was about the DOJ task force that is looking at who is funding this and where are they getting this organizational structure. They say they are trained Marxists. So, DOJ is working on that. We are looking forward to those answers,” she added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent